Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View

If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground.

Mountain Side Campground With A View

The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.

Close To A Ton of Fun

A big plus with this campground is being in close proximity to all the fun things to do in the Ouray area. Obviously, the town of Ouray is close by for shopping, to catch a hot meal, or to visit the hot springs. For outdoor enthusiasts, you aren't far from tons of off-road trails for UTVs and ATVs. You'll also find hiking and mountain bike trails nearby.

Campground Is Ideal For Tent Campers

If you are a tent camper, you'll love the Amphitheater Campground, but they do have several sites that can accommodate small trailers and RVs. There are 35 campsites and plenty of Gambel oaks and mixed conifers that help make it feel a little more private.

Campground Is Available Day and Night

The campground is open from June 10 until October 5, and reservations can be made in advance at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444- 6777. The cost is $24 per night per camping unit, $4 per day if you just want to have a picnic in an available campsite, and firewood is $10 a bundle.

How To Get There

To get to the Amphitheater Campground, go south from Ouray on state highway 550 for about a half mile. Turn left at the Amphitheatre Campground sign and then it's about a mile to the campground.

