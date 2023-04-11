Name Your Price Adoption Special This Week In Grand Junction

Adopting a pet in Grand Junction is more affordable than ever this week at Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Name Your Price Adoption Special

This week is a great time to adopt a pet in Grand Junction because of the Name Your Price adoption special at Roice-Hurst. The special is good through Sunday, April 16, except for Wednesday when the shelter will be closed for spring cleaning.

Here's a look at this week's featured pets. Perhaps one of these loveable critters is tugging at your heartstrings

Two Years and Four Pounds

Honey is one of about 30 small dogs that Roice-Hurst has welcomed, to assist an owner who had too many pets to care for. Donations could really be used to help cover the medical care of these animals, many of which have never seen a vet.

Loveable Honey is two years old and weighs just four pounds. Honey stands out as one of the sweetest pups of the bunch and is ready to become someone's cuddly lap dog.

Lady Shep Is Still Patiently Waiting

Lady Shep was one of the featured pets last month and is still waiting to be adopted. She was found living on her own in a vacant house with her litter of puppies. Now, she's ready for a home of her own. She's been living life in a foster home and has become very good friends with other dogs.

Silly and Entertaining Felix Loves Attention

Felix is a beautiful 10-year-old cat who will rub all over your legs to ask for attention and pets. He has a silly and entertaining personality and will follow you from room to room. He's best in a home without dogs and has been declawed by a previous owner, so he's mostly an inside cat.

If you are interested in meeting one of our featured pets, or one of the other available pets at Roice-Hurst during this week's Name Your Price Adoption Special, visit the shelter Tuesday noon to 4:00 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m.

