30 Mins From Powderhorn: $2.6 Million Cabin on Over 200 Acres

This cabin for sale sits on over 200 acres and has three ponds and tons of wildlife. The western Colorado home is located just 30 minutes from Powderhorn and an hour from Grand Junction.

The two-story cabin has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is 2,300 square feet. In addition to its 206 acre-lot the property also borders the Grand Mesa National Forest, making the place seem even bigger.

There's so much to do here from hiking, to fishing, to mountain biking and skiing, the options are endless. Take a tour of the cabin for sale that has a wood stove on the inside and a natural spring on the outside.

