Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction

Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction.

Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?

Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.

The Grand Junction Loop Project Moves Forward

For the past 25 years, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County have been working on what's called the "loop" project - connecting I-70 on the north, 24 Road on the west, Riverside Parkway on the south, and 29 Road on the East. The final phase of the loop project is still in the distant future - connecting 29 Road to Interstate 70.

The Riverside Parkway was finished in 2008, and 29 Road was improved from Patterson to Riverside Parkway from 2001 to 2011. Now it's time for major upgrades on 24 Road which continues to see substantial commercial growth between Canyon View Park and Patterson Road. It definitely feels like the traffic volume on 24 Road has significantly increased in recent years and the upgrade will be a big improvement.

What's Happening To 24 Road?

The plan for 24 Road is to widen it to five lanes, including bike lanes, medians, streetlights, and a sidewalk on the west side. Construction is scheduled to begin in January of the new year and should be completed by the spring of 2024.

Be Patient, It Will Be Great When It's Finished

While it's going to be fantastic when it's completed, the next 16 months will be challenging for motorists who will be dealing with lane closures and delays in the construction area on 24 Road. Rather than feeling frustrated as you navigate through the construction area, just keep in mind how good things are going to be on the other side of this big road construction project in Grand Junction. It will be starting soon.

