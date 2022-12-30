12 MORE Creepy Abandoned Colorado Places You Should Never Visit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Recently, we showed you 12 creepy abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit. These places are typically dangerous for numerous reasons, and also usually on private property.

However, we do have the luxury of taking virtual tours of places like these, and 12 more await you if you keep scrolling.

12 More Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit

The places you can take virtual tours of below are creepy in numerous ways, but some more than others. In fact, some appear to be just plain evil.

We'll take a look at what's known as Colorado's 'Devil Tunnel' which is inhabited by the homeless, another place known as the 'Cave to Hell,' and an abandoned missile silo, to name a few.

We'll also take a look at some places that, if their walls could talk, would likely have some interesting stories to tell, to say the least. These places include an abandoned sugar factory, an area with abandoned restaurants and an abandoned school, now home to homeless people, an abandoned hospital and power plant in the same area, and more.

It's surprising how many of these abandoned buildings aren't what you would call 'alone,' as there are numerous instances of multiple abandoned structures being in the same area. In fact, we'll also explore an entire neighborhood that has been eerily abandoned in Colorado.

Keep scrolling to check out 12 more abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit:

