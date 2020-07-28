Colorado Bigfoot Sightings: Where It’s Been Seen

Alleged bigfoot sightings have been happening all over the country for years.

Hunters and campers have reported seeing strange, large creatures covered in hair that walk upright like humans.

Get our free mobile app

Here are 11 alleged bigfoot sightings in Western Colorado.

COLORADO LEGENDS: 11 Bigfoot Sightings That Apparently Happened in Western Colorado Alleged bigfoot sightings have been happening all over the country for years.

Hunters and campers have reported seeing strange, large creatures covered in hair that walk upright like humans around Colorado

Here are 11 alleged bigfoot sightings in Western Colorado

10 of Colorado's Most Popular Myths and Legends If you are on the hunt for myths and legends the good news is you will not have to go far to find them in Colorado. All four corners of the state are filled with their own local legends and eerie encounters.