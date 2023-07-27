LOOK: Inside Zach Bryan’s Sold Out Show at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Zach Bryan is one of the fastest-rising artists in country music.

On July 23rd, Zach Bryan brought his "Burn, Burn, Burn" tour to Cheyenne Frontier Days. The concert was a sell-out, and the crowd was filled with fans who knew every word of his songs. Not only did fans know every single word, but they knew every note and inflection from his famous album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheater in 2022.

I have been to many concerts in my life, but I have never seen as much passion from a fanbase.

My tickets were in the pit, in Party Zone 1. When concertgoers were waiting for doors to open, they were chanting Bryan's song "Open the Gate". This was an hour before doors opened. When fans got bored of singing the 3:54 song, they sang his other hits "Something in the Orange", "Condemned", and "Dawns".

THIS IS WHAT ZACH BRYAN'S SOLD-OUT SHOW LOOKED LIKE FROM THE PIT

It was packed.

ZACH BRYAN PERFORMS "SOMETHING IN THE ORANGE" AT CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS

"SNOW" IS ANOTHER CROWD FAVORITE

ZACH BRYAN WAS GIVEN A CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS BELT BUCKLE

THIS IS WHERE ZACH BRYAN WAS HANGING OUT BEFORE THE CONCERT

Zach Bryan wrapped up a phenomenal first weekend at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Eric Church headlined on Friday, and Old Dominion headlined on Saturday night.

THE REST OF THE PERFORMERS FOR THE CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS

July 26th - Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

July 27th - Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

July 28th - Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

July 29th - Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

Ticket and event information can be found at https://cfdrodeo.com/.

