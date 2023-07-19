Top 5: This Is The 5th Best Thing About Cheyenne Frontier Days

Just across the Colorado/Wyoming border, "The Daddy of 'em all," Cheyenne Frontier Days, is ready to kick off this Friday night! What are the very best parts of this historic event?

What are The Best Things About Cheyenne Frontier Days?

In the minds of some, Cheyenne Frontier Days is one of many summer concert festivals that brings in huge concerts at the end of July each year. To many though, especially those who are directly involved in making this massive yearly event happen, it's so much more. The concerts are always top-notch, including this year's line-up below, but Cheyenne Frontier Days is so much more than concerts...

2023 Cheyenne Frontier Day's Line-Up

Friday, July 21st - Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

Saturday, July 22nd - Old Dominion with Chase Rice

Sunday, July 23rd - Zach Bryan with Levi Turner (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, July 26th - Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach and Paws

Thursday, July 27th, Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

Friday, July 28th - Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

Saturday, July 29th = Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers (SOLD OUT)

Top 5 Things About Cheyenne Frontier Days

Look, it's hard to narrow it down to just 5 things when it comes to "the Daddy," because I love this event so much. There are so many great and special things about this event but for the sake of this countdown, let's start with number five, the midway and carnival!

Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival

Carnival Americana has partnered with Cheyenne Frontier Days for as long as I've been going to the event. The Carnival Mastermind, Alan, who has owned the Carnival since buying it from Bill Hames many years ago, prides himself on outdoing the year before and is constantly bringing in new rides and attractions to ensure you and your family have the very best time. From food, rides, games, and more, Carnival Americana is packed full of wholesome family entertainment. It's literally one of the biggest carnivals around, and certainly the biggest in our neck of the woods.

If you're heading to a CFD show or rodeo, make sure you plan on stopping by the carnival for some tasty snacks and rides. So, what's number four on our top five list? To be continued here...

