Major Winter Storm Blowing Into Colorado: What You Need to Know

Fall is here, and snow and ice are here as well in Colorado. Are you prepared?

Personally, I am not prepared for the snow at all. I hate the snow.

I have been putting off getting new tires on my car all summer. I looked at my tires this morning and was reminded that I need to get all-season tires as soon as possible. I apologize for quoting Game of Thrones, but winter is coming.

Ice and Snow Are Coming to Northern Colorado

According to Denver 7, a cold front is coming to Northern Colorado starting Wednesday evening and will bleed into Thursday.

The Snow Will Most Likely Be in the Mountains

Looking at the map above, you can see that the snow will predominately be in the mountains. The snow is going to hit Northwest Colorado.

Also, the snow is not expected to be heavy either. In the graph above, you will see that some communities in Colorado have a medium chance of seeing snow, and most of Colorado has a low chance.

One of my favorite things about living in Northern Colorado is that the mountains serve as a compass. You look towards the mountains if you want to go west. Those mountains could have some snow on them this week, and we might have some stunning views.

