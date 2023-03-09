Wrestling Organization Wants To Bring Betting To Colorado

Have you ever placed a bet on a professional wrestling match? Do people do that? One wrestling organization hopes to bring legalized betting on "high profile" wrestling matches to Colorado.

The word on the street is that in some instances, it might just be possible that some, maybe even most of the wrestling matches we see on television could possibly be... fake. How exactly does one bet on a scripted event, and is that something we'd be interested in doing in Colorado?

What's Going On With Wrestling In Colorado?

According to a March 8, 2023 post by Jose Martinez at Complex, the organization World Wrestling Entertainment is currently in negotiations with Colorado's gambling regulators, looking to legalize betting on "high-profile matches."

What Is a High-Profile Match?

I'm guessing a high-profile match would not be Bob The Wrestler at the Lincoln Park Barn in Grand Junction. Looking at the list provided by Bleacher Report, the top WWE wrestlers as of 2023 include:

What? You Mean It's Fake?

There have been whispers going around that professional wrestling may not be on the up and up. In other words, it's possible the outcome of the matches has been predetermined.

How exactly does one go about betting on an event where the winner has been decided well in advance? Wouldn't that make it possible for someone to place wagers knowing full well who the winner will be?

According to CNBC, the WWE is working with the accounting firm EY to secure scripted match results. In other words, the same firm tasked with keeping secret the winners at award shows like the Emmys and the Academy Awards would be in charge of keeping the results of the WWE matches private.

That May Not Be Enough

Even if gambling on WWE matches were made legal in Colorado, that's no guarantee sports betting sites would be interested in placing odds on the matches.

Place Your Bets... Or Not

Personally, I would be no more interested in placing a bet on a WWE match than I would as to whether or not my bowl of oatmeal is going to turn out lumpy. It's not something I'm concerned with or that I feel I have any real control over.

CNBC adds the Colorado Division of Gaming is not currently considering allowing betting on WWE matches. At this time, Colorado has a statute prohibiting wagers on events with fixed outcomes. That restriction, by the way, includes the Academy Awards.

