Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there.

Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.

Toilet Prank Leads To Holiday Commode Decorations

According to FOX 31, the whole thing started a few months ago in the northern Colorado town of Windsor when some neighbors decided to prank Sean McGarry by placing a regular bathroom toilet in his front yard. McGarry decided to just go with the prank, leaving the toilet in his yard and decorating it for the holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Homeowners Association Is Not Amused

Anyone who lives under the umbrella of an HOA knows there are specific rules that must be followed regarding the appearance of your house and yard. The HOA in this man's Windsor neighborhood this week sent him a letter notifying him that he was in violation of its codes - and that the toilet needs to go.

At this time, there are no plans to remove the decorative toilet from the front yard. McGarry has started a GoFundMe to help him pay for HOA fines that may be coming down. Some neighbors apparently love the toilet display, while others are less than thrilled with the porcelain feature. On his fundraising page, McGarry says he's excited to see what they can do as a community.

"For a small amount of money, you can help keep smiles on the faces of everyone which makes this such a great place to live. Just imagine how negative everyone will become if we lose this battle"

Sean McGarry via GoFundME.com Sean McGarry via GoFundMe.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

How Would You Feel About A Toilet In Your Neighbor's Yard?

Would you be upset if your next-door neighbor was keeping a bathroom toilet in their front yard? It's not like it's being used. Right? My guess is most people would find it amusing initially but would want it removed after a reasonable length of time. It does make the neighborhood look trashy. A joke is a joke - but then it's time to move on.

The Solution Is to Compromise

The simple solution is a compromise. Keep the toilet stored in the shed - and bring it out for short periods of time around the holidays and for special occasions. That seems like a reasonable compromise that could make everyone happy - even the HOA.

Aliens Find New Home In Western Colorado Sometimes aliens may visit earth via flying saucers or some other space vessel. Western Colorado has some aliens who arrived via an auction, and they have taken up permanent residence in Mesa County. Here's a look at these new alien residents at their new home.

Robert Grant Photos - Random Images of People In Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun A number of Robert Grant's negatives were recently uncovered. From those, a handful of random images were selected. These images feature Western Colorado residents simply having fun. Images include balloon rallies, boating, tubing, air shows, and a round or two of golf. These images date back to the 1960s, 70s, and early 80s.

These negatives came from the "negative cabinet" Robert Grant left behind. These are the shots that, shall we say, didn't make the cut. They didn't wind up in the Daily Sentinel or in Bob's calendars. Put simply, the file cabinet represents what journalists call "File 13."

With any of the Robert Grant galleries we publish, please look closely. If you've been around the valley for long, you're bound to recognize someone... maybe even photos of you.