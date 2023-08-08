Who Owns the Most Land in Colorado?

Colorado encompasses 104,094 square miles of land, ranging from steep rocky mountains and sprawling grasslands to dense forests and alpine deserts.

Get our free mobile app

Federal, state, and regional agencies own and manage many massive areas of acreage throughout the state. However, there are also plenty of private landowners with large chunks of property in Colorado too.

The 11 Largest Landowners in Colorado As of 2023, those listed below own the most land in Colorado.