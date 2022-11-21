What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?

One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state.

Let's take a look at the highest towns in Colorado and see which one rules them all.

Colorado's 5th Highest Town: Victor

The fifth-highest town in Colorado is barely a town at all, and that is the town of Victor.

Victor is located just west of Colorado Springs in Teller County and sits at 9,708 feet above sea level. It has a population of 378 people and is 186 acres in area.

Colorado's 4th Highest Town: Fairplay

The 4th highest town in Colorado is pretty much the real South Park; a little town by the name of Fairplay.

Fairplay is located just south of Breckenridge and sits at 9,954 feet above sea level. It has a population of just 729 people and is 1.15 square miles in area.

Colorado's 3rd Highest Town: Blue River

Colorado's third-highest town is just barely bigger than Fairplay, a small town by the name of Blue River.

Blue River is located right between Breckenridge and Fairplay and sits at 10,036 feet above sea level. It has a population of 884 and is 2.5 square miles in area.

Colorado's 2nd Highest Town: Leadville

Colorado's second-highest town is much more famous and populated than the others, the town of Leadville.

Leadville is located right on the Continental Divide and sits at 10,151 feet above sea level. It has a population of 2,602 people and is 1.17 square miles in area.

Colorado's Highest Town: Alma

The highest town in Colorado is a small town by the name of Alma.

Alma is located just north of Fairplay and sits at 10,361 feet above sea level. It has a population of only 296 and is 297 acres in size.

There you have it, those are the highest towns in Colorado. Luckily, most of them are fairly close to each other so a road trip to visit all five would certainly be done but remember, because of their elevation these towns do get some pretty nasty winters so you may want to plan on that road trip in the summer.

