Top 10 Valentine’s Day TV Episodes

There is no holiday that's off limits to TV producers and networks looking to create a "very special episode" of your favorite shows.

Like the many Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving specials before it, Valentine's Day has brought together some of television's finest as they searched for love, found love, struggled with love or completely forgot that Valentine's Day had arrived. While these Valentine's Day episodes have become commonplace in modern times with classics like The Simpsons' "Choo-Choo-Choose me" or Parks and Recreation's "Galentine's Day," we're going back a little further in time to some classics from yesteryear.

When matters of the heart are concerned, there’s always plenty of drama. Some Valentine’s Day episodes chose to highlight rejection on the holiday, while others found it the perfect occasion to spark new romance.

If you’re in a long-term relationship - or simply a serial dater - odds are you’ve had plans on Valentine's Day. Whether it was a romantic date, a candlelit dinner at home or a night of dancing, these plans likely got in the way of more important things - like watching Valentine’s Day episodes of your favorite classic shows!

Luckily for those of us who spent Valentine's Day alone, we had our friends on the boob tube to keep us company every February 14th.

In honor of those many nights home alone spending our Valentine's Day with the likes of The Fonz or George and Weezy, we take a look back at some of the most memorable Valentine's Day episodes in TV history - and even a few Valentine's Day specials that you may have forgotten all about.