Have you seen something you couldn't quite identify? Many Coloradans have, and they've reported their sightings; it's good to get these onto the official record, in case the aliens decide to become more "identified."

In July of 2023, a House subcommittee heard some very unsettling testimony regarding what we (technically) used to call Unidentified Flying Objects.

Nowadays, we are asked/encouraged/nudged to refer to these as UAP: "Unidentified Anomalous (aerial) Phenomenons" - things in the air, sea, and space that defy easy explanation.

The National UFO Reporting Center (will they be changing their name?) is where people go to log their sightings of "What the what?" There, you can find sightings that have been recorded in Colorado.

By August of 2023, over 40 UFO/UAP sightings had been reported to the center. Most were about lights, some were about shapes. A few reports talked of being affected by the UFO/UAP.

With that testimony heard at the House subcommittee hearing, it really does give a person the feeling that aliens have not only been to Earth, they are ON Earth, and they very well could be among us.

You could see Colorado as being a great place for aliens (UAP) to visit. They could dive into the deep lakes that we have; they could hide in the forests; they could hold up in the caves. Why not "swing by" Colorado for a stay?

Take a look at where the sightings were, and what the people saw.

