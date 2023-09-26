Two Colorado Towns Make List of Best Places For Hippies

Colorado frequently makes a strong showing on national lists. We've been named the healthiest state in the country, the best place to live, and even one of the best states for college students. According to one website, two Colorado communities are also among the top cities in the nation for hippies.

Colorado made Estately.com's list of the "Top 17 Best U.S. Cities For Hippies" not just once, but twice. We even made the top five.

First Things First - Let's Define 'Hippie'

Let's begin by establishing what exactly constitutes a hippie. For many, a hippie is someone not overly concerned with grooming, adopting a carefree lifestyle frequently involving a van of some make or model. That may be a tad bit inaccurate.

According to Britannica, a hippie, or hippy, is a:

...member, during the 1960s and 1970s, of a countercultural movement that rejected the mores of mainstream American life. The movement originated on college campuses in the United States, although it spread to other countries, including Canada and Britain. The name derived from “hip,” a term applied to the Beats of the 1950s, such as Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac, who were generally considered to be the precursors of hippies.

Coming In at #14 On The List

A huge congratulations, or perhaps more accurately, a sincere "far out, man" is in order for the Colorado town of Manitou Springs. According to Estately, Manitou Springs comes in at #14 on the list of best towns/cities in the United States for hippies.

If you've been to Manitou Springs, this probably comes as no surprise. Estately says, "Sometimes called the “hippie Mayberry,” the town at the base of Pike’s Peak is a haven for the artsy, spiritual types."

A Strong Showing at #4 On The List

Coming in strong at #4 is a Colorado community synonymous with the hippie movement, Boulder. This city, currently home to a population of 104,175 residents, was a popular home to the hippie movement back in the 1960s. After attending a music festival in Boulder roughly three years ago, I can confidently say that hasn't changed a drop in the last 60 years.

When it comes to "The People's Republic of Boulder," Estately says, "Residents enjoy their progressive politics, organic produce, public nudity, and WOW do they love them some marijuana."

