3 Colorado Cities Are Ranked in the Top 50 Places to Live in US

Every single day, people are discovering a hidden secret: Colorado is awesome.

Thousands of implants call Colorado home every year, and the population has been exploding. On one hand, our state is becoming more diverse, and we are meeting people from all walks of life. For example, Fort Collins is the 12th fastest-growing city in America.

On the other hand, Colorado is getting more and more expensive. The average price for a home in 2023 is projected to rise by $225,709.

There are pros and cons to people discovering how great Colorado is. US News released its annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024. They ranked the top 150 states, and three cities in Colorado were in the top 50.

Fort Collins is the 23rd Best City in the Country

View of Fort Collins Canva loading...

Northern Colorado's Fort Collins is getting a lot of national recognition lately.

I live in Fort Collins and love it all. You're going to have to kick me out of Fort Collins before I consider leaving.

The city’s arts and entertainment offerings are built around Old Town, a downtown area that boasts multiple music venues, bars and shopping options and is rumored to be the inspiration for Disneyland’s Main Street. - US NEWS

The 9th Best City in America is Colorado Springs

Canva Canva loading...

Yay! Another Colorado city in the top ten. Colorado Springs made this list because of the residents. It goes to show that kindness can go a long way.

Despite the sprawl, people regularly stop to say hello to someone they know at their neighborhood brewery or grocery store. That's the small-town scene the city aims to preserve. - US NEWS

Boulder is the Top City in Colorado, 4th Best City in the Nation

Canva Canva loading...

The report notes that Boulder is one of the best places to live because of its quality of life and focus on wellness. Additionally, Boulder is ranked because of it is a growing community with a lot of potential. And no, Deion Sanders is not the only reason why Boulder is such an exciting community.

This blissed-out enclave attracts young professionals, families, academics, scientists, transplants from both coasts, old guards who insist it was way cooler in the 1970s and, above all, lovers of outdoor recreation. - US NEWS

Were Any Other Colorado Cities on the Top 150 list?

Only one other city in Colorado made the list of the 150 best places to live in the nation. That would be Denver. US News noted that Denver residents are easygoing while ambitious.

