A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.

Get ready to learn all about The Twelve Tribes, an active cult operating in Colorado that has been accused of terrible things.

The Twelve Tribes is a Cult in Colorado

The Twelve Tribes was originally started in the 1970s by a man by the name of Elbert Eugene "Gene" Spriggs Jr. Spriggs started the group under different names beginning in Tennessee, then spreading to Vermont and eventually numerous other states including Colorado, as well as other countries around the globe, where it is still active today.

However, it wasn't until the 1980s that the group's infamy would become widely known.

A Cult in Colorado is Accused of Doing Very Bad Things

The Twelve Tribes would gain attention across the world for alleged child abuse which led to raids in a number of their locations. The cult allegedly beat children regularly and forced them into child labor which once revealed, lost their contracts with multiple major clients.

The cult has also been accused of supporting American slavery of African Americans, condemning the Jewish population, burying stillborn babies on their properties, and even starting a major fire that ravaged Colorado in recent years.

The Twelve Tribes' Colorado Connections

The Twelve Tribes has numerous connections to Colorado which include at least two businesses, one called the Yellow Deli at 908 Pearl Street in Boulder, and another called Mate Factor at 966 Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs.

In addition, there is a lot of speculation surrounding the group's involvement in the infamous Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County in 2021. In fact, numerous investigations took place and while evidence has allegedly shown that the fire started on property owned by the Twelve Tribes, the cause of the fire has still not been established.

Finally, the group has its hands in numerous businesses across the globe including construction companies, one of which is said to operate in Colorado as well, but if that is in fact the case, the name of the company is not well-known around the state.

