This Week’s Larimer County Colorado’s Most Wanted: Joshua Swartz

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they are assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy.

One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its Most Wanted list, allowing citizens to provide information regarding any of the alleged criminals, such as their whereabouts or other details.

This week, Larimer County's most wanted is Joshua Michael Swartz.

Swartz is wanted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office on a Felony Warrant for Failure to Comply with Bond / Domestic Violence / Controlled Substance Distribute-MT/HR/KT/CT / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / 3rd Degree Assault / Child Abuse. He has no bond.

Additionally, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office wants Swartz on a Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Comply / Domestic Violence / Violation of Protection Order. No bond is set for this case.

The suspect is five-foot-eleven and weighs 210 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes. He's been known to go by the alias of Joshua Michael Schwartz.

According to law enforcement, Swartz may possibly be living at 6050 West 10th Street in Greeley or at 20 Primrose Circle #2011 in Durango, Colorado.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Never attempt to follow or contact any fugitive. Instead, immediately dial 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.