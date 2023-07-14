This Stunning Colorado Cabin Can Only Be Accessed By a Bridge

Let me start off by telling you that this mountain cabin will not be for the faint of heart if you have a thing about heights. However, if you can overcome your fears, you will be rewarded with the most spectacular and remote cabin in Southern Colorado.

This cabin recently listed on Realtor is way out there. Like roads are closed for months on end due to snow out there. In fact, this remote cabin is located on Engineer Pass. You'll also have to walk across a cable bridge to get to the cabin too as there is no pulling your vehicle up next to the building to park.

Spectacular views of Dolly Varden Mountain, Sunshine Mountain, Darley Mountian, Seigal Mountain, Wood Mountain, and Engineer Mountain await you at this $1.19 million cabin.

Thoreau's Cabin is considered a studio-style cabin with one bathroom and 936 square feet of living space on a five-acre lot. Due to the cabin's remote location, it is fully off-grid with a well, septic, and solar power.

For more information on this San Juan Mountain cabin listed for $1.19 million, see the full listing on Realtor.

