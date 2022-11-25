Jake Plummer is Selling His Colorado Mansion for $7.75 Million

Former Denver Broncos Quarterback, Jake Plummer, is selling off his Cherry Hills Village mansion.

When you are dreaming about Colorado homes, you obviously have to consider living in the prestigious area of Cherry Hills Village. Some of the most famous people that call Colorado home live in this community and you can too.

This mansion located at 6 Sunrise Drive is listed on Realtor for $7.75 million. The home has seven bedrooms, more than nine bathrooms, and over 11,000 square feet of living space on 2.87 acres of land.

We've told you that the property has a pool and a full-size tennis court, but there is also a basketball too. But let's talk about the master bedroom, shall we? It is huge. Like bigger than my whole house huge.

The master bedroom is massive with a total of 1,500 square feet. That doesn't even consider the 600-square-foot custom closet or master bathroom. I could seriously fit my entire life's worth of possessions in the one bedroom in this home.

In the home, there is also a 120-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room, 20-foot tall ceilings, dual islands in the kitchen, and much more. Don't take our word for how cool this Cherry Hills Village home is, take a look for yourself.

Want to learn more about this Cherry Hills Village home located at 6 Sunrise Drive listed for sale for $7.75 million? Take a look at the full listing on Realtor.

