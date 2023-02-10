This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as the amount of businesses that are closing goes. It literally feels like every time I open social media, someone is talking about their "favorite" store, bar, cafe, or restaurant closing down. Some had been in business in Colorado for decades like the TJ Maxx, or McDonald's on the 16th Street Mall in Denver. Or 15 years of loyal baking in Northern Colorado like Fort Collins' Butter Cream Cupcakery. Even big box stores like Big Lots in Fort Collins, or Bed, Bath & Beyond in Loveland. So much is changing so far this year and it makes us extremely sad for our local communities. Another local favorite to many, announced this week that the end is near for them as well.

Genoa Coffee & Wine Closing In March

With an Instagram post this past Wednesday that read:

A huge thank you to all of our amazing customers. You have made the last 6 years so wonderful, and we’ll miss it dearly.

It was the picture from the post that had us pretty bummed out. Genoa's in Fort Collins, which was beloved for its amazing coffee, snacks, and their wine & beer selections, would be locking up shop for good at the end of March...

If you've never heard of or tried this locally owned and operated Coffee shop, pop by and see them before they have to say their goodbyes next month. You can find them at 2614 S. Timberline Rd in Fort Collins, with daily hours from 7:30 am until 5 pm. Thank you, Katherine and Dave, for the awesome service over the last 6 years. We're sorry to see another great local business leave our amazing Northern Colorado community.

21 Local Restaurants & Shops That Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year Colorado said goodbye to numerous local restaurants and shops this year. Read on to see the Centennial State businesses we'll miss in 2023.