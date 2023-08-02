This Colorado Lake Is One of the Cleanest in Nation

There are over 4,000 lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Are they clean?

Well, no. However, most of them are.

Whenever I go to a lake, I want to make sure it is clean. Who wants to swim in dirty water? Hopefully only alligators. Swimming in clean water is a more enjoyable and refreshing experience and will help you avoid catching a disease.

ONE LAKE IN COLORADO IS ONE OF THE CLEANEST IN THE NATION

You will never have to worry about Hanging Lake in Colorado being sanitary. Hanging Lake just made A-Z Animals' list of the cleanest lakes in the nation.

A-Z Animals rated Hanging Lake the 7th cleanest lake. This is a huge deal because there are over 3 million lakes across the entire nation.

WHERE IS HANGING LAKE?

Hanging Lake is located in Glenwood Canyon, about 7 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Two and a half hours from Denver.

Nearly 4 hours from Fort Collins.

An hour and a half from Grand Junction.

THIS IS WHY A-Z ANIMALS PUT HIDDEN LAKE IN COLORADO ON THEIR LIST

One of the most beautiful and cleanest lakes in the US is Hanging Lake, located just outside of Glenwood Springs on the cliffs of Glenwood Canyon. A majestic turquoise color defines the lake, which gives it the appearance of belonging to an exotic island rather than in the Rocky Mountains.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

If you want to go and visit Hanging Lake, you are not alone. You will need to attain a permit to visit the 7th cleanest lake in our nation.

You can purchase a permit here: visitglenwood.com/HangingLake

Additionally, you won't be able to park your car and leisurely walk to the lake. You will have to hike.

So if you want to visit the cleanest lake in Colorado, you will have to plan ahead.

Source: A-Z Animals

