Top Things to do in Grand Junction in 2022
There are plenty of fun things to do in western Colorado and the Grand Junction area specifically. There are plenty of hiking trails, places to go shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and, of course, places to taste local wine, to name a few.
TripAdvisor.com has ranked the top things to do while in Grand Junction in 2022 and the list includes all of these activities and more.
The Great Outdoors
Something that the Grand Junction area has that is unique is the plethora of outdoor activities. These include hiking trails, parks, and even places to watch racecars.
Shopping
Trip Advisor's list also includes plenty of retail therapy such as stores like Sportsman's Warehouse, Willow Creek Herbs and Teas, and Mesa Mall.
Booze
Of course, one thing western Colorado is undoubtedly well-known for is its many wineries, vineyards, and even distilleries, a handful of which showed up on Trip Advisor's list.
Check out Trip Advisor's top 30 things to do in the Grand Junction area in 2022:
