Top Things to do in Grand Junction in 2022

There are plenty of fun things to do in western Colorado and the Grand Junction area specifically. There are plenty of hiking trails, places to go shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and, of course, places to taste local wine, to name a few.

TripAdvisor.com has ranked the top things to do while in Grand Junction in 2022 and the list includes all of these activities and more.

The Great Outdoors

Something that the Grand Junction area has that is unique is the plethora of outdoor activities. These include hiking trails, parks, and even places to watch racecars.

Get our free mobile app

Shopping

Trip Advisor's list also includes plenty of retail therapy such as stores like Sportsman's Warehouse, Willow Creek Herbs and Teas, and Mesa Mall.

Booze

Of course, one thing western Colorado is undoubtedly well-known for is its many wineries, vineyards, and even distilleries, a handful of which showed up on Trip Advisor's list.

Check out Trip Advisor's top 30 things to do in the Grand Junction area in 2022:

Top 30 Things to Do in Grand Junction in 2022 According to TripAdvisor.com, these are the top 30 things to do in Grand Junction in 2022: Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

The Worst Reviews of Grand Junction from Awful Tourists Grand Junction has so much to offer. We're surrounded by beautiful scenery, we have fantastic music venues and all kinds of other fun things to do in town.

However, there's always going to be a party pooper or two in the crowd, and party poopers love to have their voices heard.

We visited TripAdvisor.com and found the worst reviews of some of the best places in Grand Junction, and here they are. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde