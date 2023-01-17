In this day and age, almost everyone walking around has a camera right in their pocket. Because of this, now more than ever, real-life events are captured on film.

A popular YouTube channel called, perhaps ironically, Unpopular Notes, recently released a compilation of what they call 'terrifying' events caught on film, all fairly recently and all in Colorado.

'Unpopular Notes' Releases Video Based on Colorado Footage

Get our free mobile app

The Unpopular Notes channel is quite the contrary to what its name may suggest, as it currently boasts nearly 100,000 subscribers.

Not only that, the recent video featuring a compilation of terrifying events in Colorado's history was uploaded on January 11, 2023, and was viewed nearly 10,000 times within its first day of being posted.

Let's check out some of these Colorado events caught on film that the channel calls "terrifying."

What Terrifying Colorado Events were Caught on Camera?

The recent video features events of all kinds that may bring a shiver down your spine. Some of these events feature natural disasters like the infamous Marshall Fire, a major blizzard, a major hailstorm, and even footage of a mountain lion entering a Colorado apartment complex.

Other footage included acts of crime such as armed robberies, a SWAT Team raid on a 77-year-old Colorado woman's home, and an impaired driver rear-ending another leading to oxygen tanks in the sober driver's trunk exploding.

We'll also see documentation of a Colorado bus driver falling asleep at the wheel, a massive car crash, and what appears to be a ghost spotted at the notoriously haunted Stanley Hotel.

Take a look at these 'terrifying' things in Colorado caught on camera:

Popular Channel Releases ‘Terrifying’ Footage from Colorado The popular YouTube channel Unpopular Notes just released a compilation of fairly recent ‘terrifying’ footage taken here in Colorado.

12 MORE Creepy Abandoned Colorado Places You Should Never Visit WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In case the last 12 weren’t creepy enough for you, here are 12 more creepy abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit.