WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

This may be the creepiest, scariest, and just overall worst house in the state of Colorado. Please heed the above warning and do not attempt to visit the house in person.

Monument, Colorado is a small town known for having very little poverty and crime, located right between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock off of I-25. However, a house defies all stereotypes Monument has about being a nice, pretty place to live.

Keep scrolling to take a virtual tour of this absolutely hideous place.

Satanic House in Monument Colorado

Get our free mobile app

Where to begin with this house? First of all, it's located in a part of Monument where it's relatively secluded and there aren't really any neighbors around. Which, once you see this place, you'll realize that was probably a good thing.

Rumor has it that the house was (and maybe still is) a hotbed for people to perform satanic rituals.

The house looks like something out of a horror movie. A large, red pentagram is painted on the front door, but much more ominous things are painted on the walls inside. Some of the phrases refer to supernatural beings, including what appears to be a reference to a woman that is "in the walls."

Speaking of the walls, nearly every one of them on all floors of the house has been destroyed. If something is hanging out in the walls and tormenting those that have made contact with the house, that would certainly explain much of the damage.

Again, please do not attempt to visit this place in person, but you can take a virtual tour below:

She’s in the Walls: Utterly Destroyed Satanic Colorado House WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A notorious house in Colorado has been utterly destroyed following allegations of satanic activity. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

Abandoned Colorado Farmhouse Built in 1952 Has Satanic Graffiti WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

An abandoned farmhouse in Colorado built in 1952 is now completely trashed with signs of possible squatting and satanic graffiti.

Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde