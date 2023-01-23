Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Telluride Colorado’s Best Restaurants

Telluride, Colorado is, in many ways, the fairy tale mountain ski town. Unlike its contemporary ski towns Vail and Beaver Creek, Telluride isn't right off of a major interstate highway but rather tucked way into the Colorado mountains.

The town is also known for its beautiful scenery, world-class skiing, and many great dining options to choose from. When it comes down to it, it's no wonder that so many celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah Winfrey chose Telluride as the location of their mega-mansions.

As mentioned above, the ski town of Telluride has more dining options than you can count, which will make the "where do you want to eat" question that much more unbearable, but hopefully, we can help.

Keep scrolling to learn about the best restaurants in Telluride to enjoy an awesome dinner.

Telluride's Best Restaurants for an Awesome Dinner

Telluride is not only full of great restaurants but there are also plenty of different types to choose from.

For example, if you want to stick around the hustle and bustle of the downtown area, there are plenty of great options such as Brown Dog Pizza, which is ranked by TripAdvisor as the top restaurant in town, as well as places like Rustico Ristorante and Esperanza's Tequilas, just to name a few.

Plus, all of these restaurants are practically right next to each other, so you can poke your head around inside before you choose.

For a quieter dinner, there are also unique restaurants right in the middle of residential areas, some of which used to be actual homes. Check out restaurants like 221 South Oak and "there" for this type of dining experience.

Finally, you can enjoy a meal literally on top of a mountain at places like Tomboy Tavern, Allred's Restaurant, and Bon Vivant, but you may want to plan a ski trip around meals at these places.

Take a look at 25 of the best dinner restaurants in Telluride along with photos and addresses so that you know what you're looking for: