Thousands Of Taylor Swift Fans Already Lined Up For Merch Before Colorado Shows

Colorado is in fun-blown Taylor Swift Mania mode with her two sold-out shows happening this weekend at Mile High. Thousands of fans are already lined up at the stadium just to buy merch, over 36 hours before her first show. (Scroll down for a shot to win Taylor tickets for Saturday night!)

In my decades on this planet, all of them spent in Colorado, I've never seen the hype that is surrounding the Taylor Swift Eras Tour which takes over Empower Field at Mile High this weekend. Yes, the on-sale was a nightmare, outside of the pre-sale it never even actually happened (thanks TicketMaster), and if you want to get into the show, you're going to have to sell your car, but there's so much more that is adding to the crazy excitement of Taylor's Colorado visit.

There truly is no bigger artist, or celebrity for that matter, than Taylor Swift. Her fan base is so broad and passionate that nobody else even comes close... Need more proof than record-setting concert attendance for this current tour? Her first show is tomorrow night at Mile High, and fans have been lined up outside of the stadium, almost two days before the first show, just to buy the Eras Tour merch.

As seen in the video above from our partners at Denver7, fans began lining up before 7 am this morning to buy Eras merchandise when the merch stand officially opened at 10 am this morning. I've never seen a tour so big that the official merch stands opened almost two days before the first show, have you?

Massive crowds outside of the stadium will be the norm because as many as 20,000 fans without tickets are expected to be surrounding the stadium in an effort to hear the concert from the parking lots. As we mentioned earlier this week, the stadium is strongly encouraging fans without tickets to not gather outside of the stadium... If this morning's merch line is any indication of how this weekend is going to look, good luck enforcing that.

