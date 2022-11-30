How Could Coloradans Say That This is Our Favorite Drink in Fall?

Fall in the Rockies is wonderful. The leaves change, our puffy vests come out, the holidays arrive, and we all spend time with friends and family. When we do gather, a study says that this drink is our favorite for fall.

Of all the options out there for warm things to drink during the fall season, I find it hard to believe that Coloradans say that this particular one is the state's favorite. This study included almost a dozen choices, yet this is the one that we chose? I'm a bit disappointed.

Lodge-Fire Canva.com loading...

Picture it: It's late fall, your gathered around a fire with friends, and it's time to get some drinks going. Some will go for a classic domestic beer, some will opt for one of Colorado's excellent crafter beers (perhaps a nice porter?) but when it comes those warm beverages, what do Coloradans lean toward? I'm still dumfounded with the answer.

ShaneCo did another survey using Google Trends, from August of 2021 to August of 2022, gauging what every U.S. state looks for the most, when it comes to warm drinks.

The Top Contenders for America's Favorite Fall Drinks

Eggnog

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hot Toddy

Hot Buttered Rum

Caramel Macchiato

Hot Chocolate

Hot Apple Cider

Apple Cider Sangria

Chai Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Mexican Hot Chocolate

That's a lot of hot/warm beverages. Many of them very tasty. Have you ever had a Mexican Hot Chocolate? Those are great, but not Colorado's favorite. A chai macchiato? Very delicious, but still, not Colorado's favorite. In fact, only three other states also enjoy Colorado's favorite; those states are Wyoming and Oklahoma and Louisiana. Interesting, right?

WHAT IS COLORADO'S FAVORITE?

You may want to be sitting down. Colorado's apparent favorite is... the hot toddy.

Hot-Toddy Canva.com loading...

If you said, "yuck," I completely agree. I've tried a hot toddy a time or two, and have never seen the appeal. It's a watered down drink, using hot water to do so. Sure, you may throw a spice or two into the mix, but it's still, to me, a pass. Hard pass.

What's is YOUR favorite warm/hot beverage for Fall/Winter?

