Speeding is a growing problem in the Centennial State. How severe is Colorado's speeding problem? Our speeding habits are nearly the worst in the nation.

A new report by Forbes Advisor revealed that Colorado is the second most dangerous state for speeding. The only other state that has a worse speeding problem is South Carolina.

Forbes analyzed speeding deaths while driving. The data comes from the number of drivers who die due to speeding annually and the percentage of fatalities while driving over the speed limit.

Colorado's Speeding Analytics Broken Down

Out of 622 driving fatalities, 46% were caused by speeding. That means that 287 lives were lost because of excessive speeding. That is an alarming amount of fatalities for something we can easily decide to control.

Speeding Is On The Rise in Colorado

According to the data pulled by Forbes, Colorado has had a 10% rise in deaths caused by fast drivers between 2010 and 2020. The top reasons why we speed, according to Build Price Option, are that we are in a hurry, love the thrill, and are familiar with the roads.

I'm not going to sit here and act like a saint, I am definitely guilty of speeding from time to time. In my own personal experience, I speed the most on county roads when there is nobody around. Also, if I am on I-25, I typically want to keep up with the rest of the vehicles on the road.

