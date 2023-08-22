Here is the One Spectacular Shot of Colorado’s Red Rocks That You Must Save

Everyone knows that Red Rocks Amphitheatre is one of top outdoor concert venues in all of not just Colorado but all of America; millions have seen the beauty of it, but probably not like this.

It a situation where concertgoers just can't see all of the venue's beauty when you are there, at a concert, on the ground. One Colorado photographer was able to use his drone and talents to capture a one-of-a-kind shot.

-Red-Rocks-Colorado Facebook/Red Rocks Amphitheatre loading...

Many, many, many people have seen Red Rocks like the above photo: looking down onto the stage with the big red walls creating the iconic sound and look of the venue. No matter how many times you see show there (or do yoga, or attend Easter service, or see a movie) it never fails to awe.

Colorado photographer Jamie Rogers deals in many facets of photography, including landscape and architectural photography. Red Rocks might fall into both of those categories as it's though the rocks themselves are landscape, the amphitheatre is an architectural beauty as well.

When you see this shot that Rogers got of Red Rocks from above, I think the first thing you notice is the area behind the stage, behind "Stage Rock." It looks so lush; you don't expect it.

Then, you take the rest of it all in, with the sun beaming down "just right" to let you see the venue in all its Colorado glory.

Take a look:

