VIDEO: Snow Plows Clear Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park

The snow on top of the Grand Mesa is melting off for the summer, and the same can be said for the higher elevations in many places across Colorado.

In fact, on the other side of the state, the same thing is happening at Rocky Mountain National Park. The park shared a video of snow plows clearing off Trail Ridge Road inside the National Park and it got plenty of attention throughout the state.

Get our free mobile app

Rocky Mountain National Park Plows Clear Trail Ridge Road

The Trail Ridge Road is Rocky Mountain National Park's Highway to the sky. It runs across the entire park from Estes Park to Grand Lake stretching 48 miles in length. The road was built in 1931 and continues to be one of the most traveled roads in the park to this day. It's easy to understand why Coloradans would be excited when the plows start to clear it.

Sites to See Along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

Trail Ridge Road climbs some 4000 feet in a matter of minutes to take you to an elevation of around 12,100 feet at its highest point. Several miles of the road go up above the tree line of the forests for some incredible views. Pikas, marmots, ptarmigans, and bighorn sheep can all be found on the Trail Ridge tundra. Find a map of Trail Ridge Road through RMNP here.

This Special Road Has Received All American Designation

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is one of 10 of America's scenic byways that are located here in Colorado. Trail Ridge Road has been designated as one of America's 10 All American Roads. To see the entire stretch of road will take about half a day to travel down, and should be on your Colorado bucket list.

MORE: Tour Colorado's Beautiful Mesa Verde National Park See the amazing cliff dwellings of Southwestern Colorado that make Mesa Verde National Park a bucket list destination.

MORE PARKS: Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park This extreme National Park features cliffs half a mile high, and some of the oldest rocks anywhere on earth. Scroll through the photos below to see inside this incredible canyon that is home to several fun hikes and breathtaking overlooks.