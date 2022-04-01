See the Entire 2022 Lineup at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater

Colorado is pumped for the Summer concert series at Red Rocks Amphitheater. After a couple of summers when COVID-19 limited the shows and how many could attend, 2022 is shaping up to be a year that sees Colorado's iconic concert venue return to full strength.

Below we will take you through a month-by-month view of the concerts that are locked in for 2022 at Red Rocks. New shows will be added to the calendar, but as the venue gets ready to open this year, here is everything planned so far near good old Morrison, Colorado.

Concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater Coming up in April

Friday, April 1: Porter Robinson, with Machinedrum, Wavedash, Qrion, Air to Earth

Saturday, April 2: Porter Robinson, with Machinedrum, Wavedash, Qrion,

Friday, April 8: Boogie T with SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie Trio, KHIVA,

Saturday, April 9: Magic on the Rocks: Scotty Wiese with guests

Sunday, April 10: Daybreaker Nature Tour

Thursday, April 14: Gorgon City with Damian Lazarus

Friday, April 15: Nghtmre

Saturday, April 16: Kevin Gates & Gucci Mane

Sunday, April 17: Easter sunrise service

Sunday, April 17: John Mulaney

Monday, April 18: Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Curren$y, Chevy Woods

Tuesday, April 19: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, E-40, Too Short

Wednesday, April 20: 420 on the Rocks: Pepper, Method Man, Redman, Prof

Thursday, April 21: Subtronics with Rusko

Friday, April 22: Galantis & 3LAU

Saturday, April 23: Lotus, Cut Copy, Strfkr

Sunday, April 24: Dom Dolla

Wednesday, April 27: Ludacris, Nelly

Thursday, April 28: Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope

Friday, April 29: Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope

Saturday, April 30: Sublime with Rome

Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in May of 2022

Wednesday, May 1: Stevie Nicks

Monday, May 2: A PHC American Revival with Garrison Keillor, Brad Paisley

Tuesday, May 3: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee

Wednesday, May 4: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee

Thursday, May 5: Hippie Sabotage, Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

Friday, May 6: Brantley Gilbert

Saturday, May 7: Brantley Gilbert

Sunday, May 8: Series Fest: Lake Street Dive

Monday, May 9: Russ

Tuesday, May 10: Ray LaMontagne, Sierra Ferrell

Thursday, May 12: Billy Strings

Friday, May 13: Billy Strings

Saturday, May 14: Turnpike Troubadours, Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly

Monday, May 16: Kaleo

Tuesday, May 17: Phoebe Bridgers

Saturday, May 21: Global Dub Festival: Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, ATLiens,

Sunday, May 22: Trey Anastasio Band

Monday, May 23: Chris Tomlin Worship

Tuesday, May 24: Chris Tomlin Worship

Wednesday, May 25: Rex Orange County

Thursday, May 26: The Infamous Stringdusters & The California Honeydrops

Friday, May 27: The Motet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Martin, Shira Elias

Saturday, May 28: Chromeo, Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, Jim-E Stack

Sunday, May 29: Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper & the Criminals

Monday, May 30: Gary Clark Jr., Durand Jones & The Indications

Tuesday, May 31: Blackbear, Neck Deep, State Champs, MOD SUN

Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in June of 2022

Wednesday, June 1: Lord Huron, Erin Rae

Thursday, June 2: Lord Huron, Erin Rae

Friday, June 3: Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Saturday, June 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead

Monday, June 6: Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith And The Saints

Tuesday, June 7: Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper, JaRon the Secret

Wednesday, June 8: Jai Wolf & San Holo with Manila Killa & Tsu Nami

Thursday, June 9: Brit Floyd

Friday, June 10: The Revivalists

Sunday, June 12: Tash Sultana

Saturday, June 11: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Tuesday, June 14: Glass Animals

Wednesday, June 15: Glass Animals

Thursday, June 16: Chicago, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin

Friday, June 17: Umphrey's McGee, Iespecial

Saturday, June 18: Umphrey's McGree, Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Sunday, June 19: Why Don't We

Monday, June 20: Bleachers, Wolf Alice

Tuesday, June 21: Barenaked Ladies

Wednesday, June 22: Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, Neko Case

Thursday, June 23: Seven Lions, Jason Ross

Monday, June 27: Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Hockey Dad

Tuesday, June 28: Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown

Wednesday, June 29: Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration

Thursday, June 30: Kraftwerk in 3-D

Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in July of 2022

Friday, July 1: Dirty Heads

Saturday, July 2: Zeds Dead

Sunday, July 3: Zeds Dead

Monday, July 4: Blues Traveler, Cory Wong, Robert Randolph Band

Tuesday, July 5: Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak

Wednesday, July 6: Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts

Thursday, July 7: Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts

Friday, July 8: The Avett Brothers with Darrell Scott

Saturday, July 9: The Avett Brothers with TBA

Sunday, July 10: The Avett Brothers with Regina Spektor

Monday, July 11: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Briston Maroney

Tuesday, July 12: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Briston Maroney

Wednesday, July 13: The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal

Thursday, July 14: Trampled by Turtles, Ruston Kelly

Friday, July 15: The String Cheese Incident

Saturday, July 16: The String Cheese Incident

Sunday, July 17: The String Cheese Incident

Tuesday, July 19: Killer Queen

Wednesday, July 20: Lettuce & Tower of Power with Colorado Symphony

Thursday, July 21: David Gray

Friday, July 22: STS9

Saturday, July 23: STS9

Sunday, July 24: Josh Groban with Colorado Symphony

Wednesday, July 27: Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October

Thursday, July 28: Big Wild, Drama, Josh Fudge

Friday, July 29: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

Saturday, July 30: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in August of 2022

Tuesday, Aug. 2: The Chicks, Jenny Lewis

Wednesday, Aug. 3: The Chicks, Patty Griffin

Saturday, Aug. 6: Train, Jewel

Sunday, Aug. 7: Joe Bonamassa

Monday, Aug. 8: Joe Bonamassa

Wednesday, Aug. 10: South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

Thursday, Aug. 11: Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples

Friday, Aug. 12: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith

Wednesday, Aug. 17: Mt. Joy

Thursday, Aug. 18: Goose

Saturday, Aug. 20: Reggae on the Rocks

Sunday, Aug. 21: Reggae on the Rocks

Monday, Aug. 22: Steve Miller Band

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose

Thursday, Aug. 25: 1964 The Tribute

Friday, Aug. 26: My Morning Jacket

Saturday, Aug. 27: My Morning Jacket

Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in September of 2022

Friday, Sept. 2: Nine Inch Nails

Saturday, Sept. 3: Nine Inch Nails

Monday, Sept. 5: Shaky Graves, Sierra Ferrell

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Flume, TSHA, Prospa, okluo

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Flume, Eprom, Shlohmo, okluo

Thursday, Sept. 8: Lane 8 with Le Youth, Massane (Live), EMBRZ

Friday, Sept. 9: Brandi Carlile, Lucius, Allison Russell

Saturday, Sept. 10: Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Allison Russell

Monday, Sept. 12: The National, Lucy Dacus

Thursday, Sept. 15: The Head and the Heart

Friday, Sept. 16: Greensky Bluegrass

Saturday, Sept. 17: Greensky Bluegrass

Monday, Sept. 19: The War on Drugs

Thursday, Sept. 22: Get The Led Out

Friday, Sept. 23: Big Gigantic: Rowdytown X: Joyride, Inzo Biicla

Saturday, Sept. 24: Big Gigantic: Rowdytown X: Mitis, Jantsen, MZG

Sunday, Sept. 25: Jackson Browne

Monday, Oct. 3: Caamp, Futurebirds, Cous

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Caamp, Futurebirds, Cous

Saturday, Oct. 8: Clozee, Deathpact, MEMBA, Kilamanzego, Habitaat

Sunday, Oct. 9: Incubus, Animals as Leaders

Monday, Oct. 10: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Tuesday, Oct. 11: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Thursday, Oct. 13: Louis The Child, Neil Frances, Crooked Colours

Friday, Oct. 14: Louis The Child, Kasbo and Rome in Silver

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Maren Morris, The Lone Bellow

Friday, Oct. 21: Gryffin, Joel Corry, Surf Mesa, Dot

Saturday, Oct. 22: Midland

Sunday, Oct. 23: Jelly Roll

Sunday, Oct. 30: Marc Rebillet

How Can I Purchase Tickets for Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheater?

Click here to visit the Red Rocks Amphitheater online for ticket purchases. This site will give you valid ticket info, concert details, and the COVID-19 information that may be needed throughout the season. Be sure to send back a few photos of the shows you attend on our free station app.

