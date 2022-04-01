See the Entire 2022 Lineup at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater
Colorado is pumped for the Summer concert series at Red Rocks Amphitheater. After a couple of summers when COVID-19 limited the shows and how many could attend, 2022 is shaping up to be a year that sees Colorado's iconic concert venue return to full strength.
Below we will take you through a month-by-month view of the concerts that are locked in for 2022 at Red Rocks. New shows will be added to the calendar, but as the venue gets ready to open this year, here is everything planned so far near good old Morrison, Colorado.
Concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater Coming up in April
- Friday, April 1: Porter Robinson, with Machinedrum, Wavedash, Qrion, Air to Earth
- Saturday, April 2: Porter Robinson, with Machinedrum, Wavedash, Qrion,
- Friday, April 8: Boogie T with SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie Trio, KHIVA,
- Saturday, April 9: Magic on the Rocks: Scotty Wiese with guests
- Sunday, April 10: Daybreaker Nature Tour
- Thursday, April 14: Gorgon City with Damian Lazarus
- Friday, April 15: Nghtmre
- Saturday, April 16: Kevin Gates & Gucci Mane
- Sunday, April 17: Easter sunrise service
- Sunday, April 17: John Mulaney
- Monday, April 18: Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Curren$y, Chevy Woods
- Tuesday, April 19: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, E-40, Too Short
- Wednesday, April 20: 420 on the Rocks: Pepper, Method Man, Redman, Prof
- Thursday, April 21: Subtronics with Rusko
- Friday, April 22: Galantis & 3LAU
- Saturday, April 23: Lotus, Cut Copy, Strfkr
- Sunday, April 24: Dom Dolla
- Wednesday, April 27: Ludacris, Nelly
- Thursday, April 28: Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope
- Friday, April 29: Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope
- Saturday, April 30: Sublime with Rome
Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in May of 2022
- Wednesday, May 1: Stevie Nicks
- Monday, May 2: A PHC American Revival with Garrison Keillor, Brad Paisley
- Tuesday, May 3: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee
- Wednesday, May 4: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee
- Thursday, May 5: Hippie Sabotage, Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
- Friday, May 6: Brantley Gilbert
- Saturday, May 7: Brantley Gilbert
- Sunday, May 8: Series Fest: Lake Street Dive
- Monday, May 9: Russ
- Tuesday, May 10: Ray LaMontagne, Sierra Ferrell
- Thursday, May 12: Billy Strings
- Friday, May 13: Billy Strings
- Saturday, May 14: Turnpike Troubadours, Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly
- Monday, May 16: Kaleo
- Tuesday, May 17: Phoebe Bridgers
- Saturday, May 21: Global Dub Festival: Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, ATLiens,
- Sunday, May 22: Trey Anastasio Band
- Monday, May 23: Chris Tomlin Worship
- Tuesday, May 24: Chris Tomlin Worship
- Wednesday, May 25: Rex Orange County
- Thursday, May 26: The Infamous Stringdusters & The California Honeydrops
- Friday, May 27: The Motet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Martin, Shira Elias
- Saturday, May 28: Chromeo, Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, Jim-E Stack
- Sunday, May 29: Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper & the Criminals
- Monday, May 30: Gary Clark Jr., Durand Jones & The Indications
- Tuesday, May 31: Blackbear, Neck Deep, State Champs, MOD SUN
Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in June of 2022
- Wednesday, June 1: Lord Huron, Erin Rae
- Thursday, June 2: Lord Huron, Erin Rae
- Friday, June 3: Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Saturday, June 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Monday, June 6: Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith And The Saints
- Tuesday, June 7: Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper, JaRon the Secret
- Wednesday, June 8: Jai Wolf & San Holo with Manila Killa & Tsu Nami
- Thursday, June 9: Brit Floyd
- Friday, June 10: The Revivalists
- Sunday, June 12: Tash Sultana
- Saturday, June 11: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- Tuesday, June 14: Glass Animals
- Wednesday, June 15: Glass Animals
- Thursday, June 16: Chicago, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin
- Friday, June 17: Umphrey's McGee, Iespecial
- Saturday, June 18: Umphrey's McGree, Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- Sunday, June 19: Why Don't We
- Monday, June 20: Bleachers, Wolf Alice
- Tuesday, June 21: Barenaked Ladies
- Wednesday, June 22: Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, Neko Case
- Thursday, June 23: Seven Lions, Jason Ross
- Monday, June 27: Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Hockey Dad
- Tuesday, June 28: Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown
- Wednesday, June 29: Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration
- Thursday, June 30: Kraftwerk in 3-D
Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in July of 2022
- Friday, July 1: Dirty Heads
- Saturday, July 2: Zeds Dead
- Sunday, July 3: Zeds Dead
- Monday, July 4: Blues Traveler, Cory Wong, Robert Randolph Band
- Tuesday, July 5: Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak
- Wednesday, July 6: Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts
- Thursday, July 7: Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts
- Friday, July 8: The Avett Brothers with Darrell Scott
- Saturday, July 9: The Avett Brothers with TBA
- Sunday, July 10: The Avett Brothers with Regina Spektor
- Monday, July 11: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Briston Maroney
- Tuesday, July 12: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Briston Maroney
- Wednesday, July 13: The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal
- Thursday, July 14: Trampled by Turtles, Ruston Kelly
- Friday, July 15: The String Cheese Incident
- Saturday, July 16: The String Cheese Incident
- Sunday, July 17: The String Cheese Incident
- Tuesday, July 19: Killer Queen
- Wednesday, July 20: Lettuce & Tower of Power with Colorado Symphony
- Thursday, July 21: David Gray
- Friday, July 22: STS9
- Saturday, July 23: STS9
- Sunday, July 24: Josh Groban with Colorado Symphony
- Wednesday, July 27: Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October
- Thursday, July 28: Big Wild, Drama, Josh Fudge
- Friday, July 29: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
- Saturday, July 30: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in August of 2022
- Tuesday, Aug. 2: The Chicks, Jenny Lewis
- Wednesday, Aug. 3: The Chicks, Patty Griffin
- Saturday, Aug. 6: Train, Jewel
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Joe Bonamassa
- Monday, Aug. 8: Joe Bonamassa
- Wednesday, Aug. 10: South Park 25th Anniversary Concert
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples
- Friday, Aug. 12: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith
- Wednesday, Aug. 17: Mt. Joy
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Goose
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Reggae on the Rocks
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Reggae on the Rocks
- Monday, Aug. 22: Steve Miller Band
- Tuesday, Aug. 23: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose
- Thursday, Aug. 25: 1964 The Tribute
- Friday, Aug. 26: My Morning Jacket
- Saturday, Aug. 27: My Morning Jacket
Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in September of 2022
- Friday, Sept. 2: Nine Inch Nails
- Saturday, Sept. 3: Nine Inch Nails
- Monday, Sept. 5: Shaky Graves, Sierra Ferrell
- Tuesday, Sept. 6: Flume, TSHA, Prospa, okluo
- Wednesday, Sept. 7: Flume, Eprom, Shlohmo, okluo
- Thursday, Sept. 8: Lane 8 with Le Youth, Massane (Live), EMBRZ
- Friday, Sept. 9: Brandi Carlile, Lucius, Allison Russell
- Saturday, Sept. 10: Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Allison Russell
- Monday, Sept. 12: The National, Lucy Dacus
- Thursday, Sept. 15: The Head and the Heart
- Friday, Sept. 16: Greensky Bluegrass
- Saturday, Sept. 17: Greensky Bluegrass
- Monday, Sept. 19: The War on Drugs
- Thursday, Sept. 22: Get The Led Out
- Friday, Sept. 23: Big Gigantic: Rowdytown X: Joyride, Inzo Biicla
- Saturday, Sept. 24: Big Gigantic: Rowdytown X: Mitis, Jantsen, MZG
- Sunday, Sept. 25: Jackson Browne
Red Rocks Amphitheater Concerts in September of 2022
- Monday, Oct. 3: Caamp, Futurebirds, Cous
- Tuesday, Oct. 4: Caamp, Futurebirds, Cous
- Saturday, Oct. 8: Clozee, Deathpact, MEMBA, Kilamanzego, Habitaat
- Sunday, Oct. 9: Incubus, Animals as Leaders
- Monday, Oct. 10: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Tuesday, Oct. 11: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Thursday, Oct. 13: Louis The Child, Neil Frances, Crooked Colours
- Friday, Oct. 14: Louis The Child, Kasbo and Rome in Silver
- Wednesday, Oct. 19: Maren Morris, The Lone Bellow
- Friday, Oct. 21: Gryffin, Joel Corry, Surf Mesa, Dot
- Saturday, Oct. 22: Midland
- Sunday, Oct. 23: Jelly Roll
- Sunday, Oct. 30: Marc Rebillet
How Can I Purchase Tickets for Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheater?
Click here to visit the Red Rocks Amphitheater online for ticket purchases. This site will give you valid ticket info, concert details, and the COVID-19 information that may be needed throughout the season. Be sure to send back a few photos of the shows you attend on our free station app.