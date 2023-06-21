CSU Expert Reveals What the Crazy Colorado Rain Has Been Doing to Your Lawn

Colorado's usual near-constant sunshine appears to have taken a break this spring. Instead, the Centennial State has seen what FOX31 reports are record-breaking rain.

Mike Nelson, Chief Meteorologist at Denver7, told Townsquare Media that a phenomenon called an "Omega block" — when low and high-pressure systems in the air become stuck in a blocking pattern — is the cause of Colorado's wet weather.

But what is the rain doing to your lawn? Colorado State University sat down with Tony Koski, a professor of turfgrass science in CSU's College of Agricultural Sciences, to find out.

Here's what he had to say.

The mushrooms aren't hurting your lawn

Koski told CSU reporter Allison Sylte that lawn mushrooms are a natural effect of the rain and do not harm your yard.

He said they are probably not poisonous; however, he recommends erring on the side of caution and removing them to protect pets and children.

Those blobs in your yard are slime molds

If you see yellow or purple blobs in your grass that resemble animal vomit, don't panic. According to Koski, they are harmless occurrences called slime molds.

Your grass won't stay yellow

Koski said Colorado's wet weather is causing an iron deficiency in the soil, which makes grass and plants turn yellow.

CSU reports that this isn't permanent and will disappear as the rain slows.

The weeds are an unfortunate side effect

According to Koski, weeds are an inevitable side effect of increased rain. Worms are, too — but they're keeping your lawn happy and healthy.

Get rid of those grass clippings ASAP

Koski told CSU that while grass clippings can occasionally help your lawn, wet lumps of heavy grass will hurt it. It's best to remove them as soon as possible.

Keep an eye on your sprinkler system

CSU reports that although your sprinkler system is not needed during heavy rain, Colorado's hot sun could quickly dry out your yard once warm weather returns.

Koski recommends turning your sprinklers back on if you notice browning on your lawn.

The Farmers' Almanac expects the rain to continue in Colorado, predicting that the Centennial State will have a "broiling wet" summer.

