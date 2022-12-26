Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose

I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.

Well, if you lived in this home in Montrose, I don't think that would be much of an issue anymore. By virtue of its placement, 18275 6300 Road can lay claim to some of the most awe-inspiring views amongst the awe we experience every day on the Western Slope. When you think about it, that's quite a bold claim, but if you look at the gallery below you'll see why I'm comfortable making it.

Would you like to know the best part? Again because of its location, there is nothing else around to impede your view, and therefore, no one with whom you must share them, either. That's right: these viewpoints are yours to experience and yours alone, giving you a private view that others would envy. Even better, it's only about 10 minutes from Historic Downtown Montrose, so you won't have to leave the city behind.

I'm so blown away by that scenery that I've barely spoken about the home itself, so make sure you check it out at Realtor.com for the full scoop. 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and ample storage are just a bit of what this home has to offer, and I haven't even mentioned the airstrip. Seriously, check this one out. It's amazing.

Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose Quite-possibly the most well-placed home I've ever seen:

