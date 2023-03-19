Pop-Up Skating Rink Opening In Colorado This Weekend. Ready To Roll?

Colorado is set to get its newest roller skating rink this Friday. It's a pop-up, but people can't wait to get their roll on this weekend in the Northern Colorado area.

Courtesy of Freewheel Courtesy of Freewheel loading...

Northern Colorado Pop-Up Roller Skating Rink Debuts

Before radio and content creation, I was running a local roller skating rink in Thornton, Colorado. Roller Express was on 84th and Huron and it was the place to be every single weekend as a kid. The original Roller Express collapsed in the blizzard of 2002. It was rebuilt, but that was short-lived as it was sold to Pinnacle Charter Schools shortly after and is now a High School. Funny how things change, huh? The city of Longmont was home to the "Roll-O-Rena," which opened in 1952, and closed in 2003. Since then, the closest places around the Longmont/Firestone area to skate are the famous Rollerland in Fort Collins, and Skate City on 120th and I-25. Well, the magic of skating in the Longmont/Firestone area finally returns this weekend.

Courtesy of Freewheel Courtesy of Freewheel loading...

Pop-Up Roller Skating Rink In Longmont, Colorado Opens This Weekend

Freewheel Limited, which is a local company run by two sisters (Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin), is launching a pop-up roller skating rink this weekend. This special pop-up rink will be at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Friday, March 17th, and Saturday, March 18th, with plans to host other events as the weather gets better. While they do have rental skates on site, they do recommend bringing your own skates if you have them so that as many people who need rental skates will have access to them this weekend. They did a friends and family session last week as they continued to set up the event and it was an absolute blast!

Courtesy of Freewheel Courtesy of Freewheel loading...

Could A Permanent Roller Skating Rink Be Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?

If the pop-up proves to be successful, the sister hopes to eventually bring back a permanent location to the Longmont/Firestone area. After visiting an indoor trampoline park and coming up with ideas for other active things that kids and families could do together indoors, they believe a rink could do well in the area. I believe it could as well. Growing up a "rink rat," and knowing how positively my home rink influenced my life, and kept me out of trouble, I think a new rink in the area would be fantastic. I've already told them I'd be a guest DJ sometimes, but I will not be trying to limbo. How low can I go? Not very low... Get more info on Free Wheel at skatefreewheel.com and we'll see you this weekend at their first pop-up event of the spring.

