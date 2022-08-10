Big Screen Fun: Pixar Mini Golf Is Coming to Colorado For A Limited Time

If you love Pixar movies and fun times in Denver, Colorado then this new attraction is for you!

Pixar Putt is reportedly bringing a family-friendly pop-up mini golf course to Denver starting September 3rd until November 29, 2022.

What is Pixar Putt?

Pixar Putt describes itself as:

the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out, Pixar Putt is set to take guests to infinity… and beyond!

Pixar Putt in Denver, Colorado

The new pop-up attraction will be located in the heart of lower downtown Denver at McGregor Square at the Rally Hotel. Tickets are on sale now and you'll want to purchase them ASAP because they are known to sell out quickly.

Tickets are only available for purchase digitally. There are no physical tickets available for purchase on-site.

Pixar Putt will be open daily, Monday through Friday from 3 PM to 10 PM. Saturdays and Sundays the course will run from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Option for Kid-Free Fun at Pixar Putt

If you're looking for a night away from the kids, Pixar Putt also offers Pixar Putt After Dark for those 18+, Thursday through Saturday from 7 PM to close.

There is not a bar on-site but there are plenty of places nearby to grab drinks before or after you tee off.

