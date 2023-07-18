So the highly anticipated Taylor Swift Eras Tour rolled through Denver and I gotta say, it was absolutely worth the hype. We took a lot of pictures to remember the night, and we're glad we did because this was honestly the best show we'd ever seen. Without question.

Pictures From The Taylor Swift Eras Tour In Denver, Colorado

When Taylor announced the Eras Tour back in the fall, people went insane, as Taylor hadn't toured since 2018. Her last stop in Denver was the Reputation Tour at Empower Field at Mile High back in the summer of '18. That show set the bar pretty high for a live show, but my friend, the Eras Tour completely blew that tour away, and that's saying a lot because the Reputation was fantastic.

As I looked around the sold-out Mile High, once Taylor was on stage, there wasn't an empty seat anywhere that I could see. I've been to many "sold-out" Broncos games and other events in that stadium, but I've never seen a scene like this. It was truly incredible. Not only was it packed, the people there were NICE! No pushing, no rude people (that I encountered anyway), just happy Taylor fans that were over the moon happy that they had tickets to the show of the century. It was truly a phenomenal experience and was absolutely worth every bit of hype it received leading up to the shows in Denver.

Here are some up-close Eras Tour pictures from opening night in AZ back in the spring. Enjoy!

25 Must See Pix From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop In Denver From the "countdown to midnights" to start her show, to an incredible firework-filled ending, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour set the new standard for how a live show should be. I can't put into words just how fantastic this show was. Nobody loves their fans more than Taylor and her team and this show was proof of that. Here are some of our favorite pictures from the show from the couple of different areas my family saw night one from.