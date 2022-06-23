Colorado Man Will Push Peanut Up Pikes Peak Using Only His Nose

For the first time in the 21st century, a Colorado man will push a peanut up Barr trail along Pikes Peak mountain using only his nose.

According to the City of Manitou Springs Government, Bob Salem, a resident of Colorado Springs has decided to attempt a feat that has only been done by 3 other individuals.

Past Pikes Peaks Peanut Pushers History

The incredible feat was first accomplished in 1929 by Bill Williams, a Texan, because obviously who else would be crazy enough to start something like this.

Williams had made a $500 bet with his friends that he could push a peanut up Pikes Peak using his nose and after 22 grueling days, he reached the 14,115-foot summit of America's Mountain.

However, it wasn't long before the next extremist came along and crushed Williams' record. In 1963, 21-year-old Ulysses Baxter decided to attempt the challenge, and within 8 days he successfully pushed a peanut up pikes peak using a wooden spoon taped to his nose.

Today the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and Museum have the very peanut that summited Pikes Peaks on display.

Pushing Peanuts Up Pikes Peak: Present Day

In honor of Manitou Springs's 150-year celebration, Bob Salem is aiming to be the first person to complete this incredible act in the 21st century.

“There is no city like Manitou Springs,” Bob Salem stated.

I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th Celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave.

Salem is scheduled to begin his peanut push on July 9 at the Barr Trail trailhead and will complete the journey on or before July 17.

Spectators are encouraged to show their support and there will be live entertainment provided by the Thursday Drum Circle.

