You Could Own a Dinosaur Skeleton Found in Colorado
A real-life dinosaur skeleton that was found in Colorado is going up for sale soon, and if you've got enough money laying around, you could be its next proud owner.
Dinosaurs and Colorado
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably at least heard of some of the many ties that the state has to prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.
We have Dinosaur Ridge just outside of Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Dinosaur Journey Museum and Dinosaur Hill in Western Colorado, and even a town named Dinosaur.
A Full Dinosaur Skeleton Found in Colorado
This particular dinosaur that you could own soon was found just a few years ago back in 2019 on private property. The skeleton was discovered during a road work project that luckily didn't appear to damage the fossils too much.
If you look closely, you can see that the skeleton is supported by a metal frame which makes the stature more comparable to how it would have been when the dinosaur was roaming the earth.
How Much Does the Colorado Dinosaur Skeleton Cost?
The dinosaur is being sold in Paris, France in October of 2022 for an estimated $500,000.
What Kind of Dinosaur is it?
The skeleton once belonged to a dinosaur known as an Iguanodon.
How Old is the Colorado Dinosaur?
Scientists estimate that the dinosaur roamed the earth 150 million years ago.
How Big is the Colorado Dinosaur Skeleton?
The Colorado dinosaur skeleton is roughly four feet tall and ten feet long.
