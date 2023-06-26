Only in Arizona! Celebrating an Event with a Big Impact

Rodeo Days

Many states and cities celebrate special occasions that are completely unique to their region. Take for example, Rodeo Days celebrated in Tucson every year.

The kids get a day off school to be part of the fun and people from all over come to watch or participate in the world's longest non-mechanized parade.

Rodeo Days are a unique part of the fabric of Arizona, but here's something that made an impact on life in Arizona much, much earlier - and this may be a singular celebration of this event on the planet.

A Unique Observance

If you are a fan of stargazing and astronomy, Arizona is the place to be. We specialize in dark skies here, and astronomy has a home and a long tradition in our state.

The clear skies and dark nights, make this a great place to study asteroids and the sky in general.

I can only imagine what the first humans to set eyes on this great big hole in the ground must have thought when they stumbled upon it. Did they understand that this was a planet-impacting event from millennia ago?

Meteor Crater

Every American grade schooler is familiar with the event that wiped out the dinosaurs. You can see the impact - literally - with a visit to Meteor Crater. The giant divot in the earth is located between Flagstaff and Winslow on the Colorado Plateau.

An iron asteroid smashed into Earth some 50,000 years ago. It left behind a mighty hole in the ground. That whole is .75 miles across and about 600' deep.

Asteroid Day at Meteor Crater

With such an obvious reminder, it makes sense that Meteor Crater and Lowell Observatory are celebrating Asteroid Day 2023. You and your family can be part of the fun.

Lowell Observatory, the 128-year-old astronomical observatory in Flagstaff is partnering with Meteor Crater Visitor's Center to make this an event to remember.

According to their website, "The two organizations together will plan a one-day event complete with panels, speakers, food, boba, face painting, tours of both facilities, a scavenger hunt, and night-sky viewing."

If you'd like to attend, you can get tickets here.