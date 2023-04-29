Is It Against the Law in Colorado to Drive With Just One Headlight?

How many times have you been driving around Colorado, especially at night, and you see someone driving with one of their headlights out? Sure, they have one headlight working fine, but is that legal, or just "frowned upon?" in Colorado?

Driving in Colorado is a lot of fun: so many sites to see and things to do. What if your vehicle runs fine, but has a headlight out; are you going to be ticketed for that? What do you need to know about your headlights in Colorado?

There are so many things that you need to take care of on your vehicle; getting gas, makings sure the oil is topped off, air in the tires, tire condition, etc. Some stuff just falls to the wayside with so much to tend to, like getting a new air filter, and making sure the spare tire is in good shape; then, a headlight goes out.

The last thing you want to be pulled over by local police or the Colorado State Patrol because your "stupid" vehicle is breaking the law. This takes up your time and causes your blood pressure to spike. So, let's get into it.

IS ONE HEADLIGHT ILLEGAL IN THE STATE OF COLORADO?

According to Colorado Revised Statutes, Title 42, Article 4, Part 2 (42-4-205) states that when it comes to "Headlamps on motor vehicles," it is a Class B Infraction if you do not have at least one functioning headlamp on each side of your vehicle.

WHAT DOES THAT 'CLASS B INFRACTION' MEAN?

It means you can be ticketed, but it's not going to be taking any points off or your license. It is a minor traffic infraction.

IS THERE A PENALTY, AT ALL?

You can be fined $15-$100 for not having two working headlights on your vehicle.

Of course, if you do get pulled over for having a minor traffic infraction, that could lead to finding out that your registration is out of date, or you don't have adequate proof of insurance on your car. That will definitely lead to more problems.

