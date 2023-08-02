One $50,000 Powerball Ticket in Colorado is About to Go Unclaimed

With all of these big jackpots that we've been having, it seems amazing that there is a person in Colorado who may miss out on their 50 grand.

Sure, who wouldn't want to win $1 billion, but $50,000 is not bad, either. Time is running out for this one person. Is it you?

Colorado-Cash Canva.com loading...

It's going to come down to someone being overjoyed that they realized that they did indeed have this winning ticket, or that they bang their heads against the wall when they realize that it's too late to cash it in.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado-Lottery-Powerball-Winners (4) Canva.com loading...

In May of 2023, we let you know that there were three unclaimed winning Powerball tickets in Colorado each worth $50,000. Only one of those tickets remains on the list; either because the other two were claimed, or that time simply ran out.

HOW LONG DO YOU HAVE IN COLORADO TO CLAIM YOUR POWERBALL WINNINGS?

You get 180 days (about six months.) When it comes to a very, very large jackpot, you could see where that winner would wait to get things in order before actually claiming their prize. When it's $50,000, most would run to a claims office to get that cash.

WHAT DOES COLORADO DO IF THE $50,000 GOES UNCLAIMED?

They'll put it into the fund that all the unclaimed monies go to:

Great Outdoors Colorado, Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (with spillover funds from GOCO going to the Building Excellent Schools Today [BEST] fund.).

WHEN IS THIS UNCLAIMED POWERBALL TICKET IN COLORADO GOING TO 'TIME OUT?'

This winning ticket is from the February 6, 2023, Powerball drawing; when you add 180 days, that means the ticket absolutely needs to be claimed by August 5, 2023.

WHERE WAS THE POWERBALL PURCHASED IN COLORADO?

In Durango at the Huck Finn Exxon station off of Florida and Highway 50.

WHAT WERE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR THAT DRAWING?

5-11-22-23-69 - PB: 7. To have won $50,000, the unclaimed winning ticket should show that they matched four of the regular numbers as well as the Powerball number.

MORE Lottery: The Luckiest Spots Across Northern Colorado to Buy Your Megamillions Tickets Rather than purchasing a lottery ticket from just any random place, press your luck by drawing some numbers at a spot that has a reputation for producing big Mega Millions winners.

Check out the luckiest spots to buy a Mega Millions Ticket in Northern Colorado below: