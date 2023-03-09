What’s it Like to Live Off-Grid During a Colorado Winter?

Living off the grid is an interesting concept that many have considered and some have actually tried, and like anything else, there are definitely pros and cons.

In case you're not familiar, the act of living off the grid basically means that you don't rely on things like running water, sewer, electric companies, gas companies, etc. Instead, things like wood-burning stoves, outhouses, and solar panels are often used in order to maintain self-sufficiency.

One of the things that can make living off the grid difficult is dealing with extra cold temperatures. So, what's it really like to live off the grid in Colorado during a brutal winter? Keep scrolling to find out.

What's it Like Living Off the Grid During a Colorado Winter?

If you're looking for the best-case scenario for living off the grid during a snowy Colorado winter, look no further than the guy behind the 'Off-Grid Backcountry Adventures' YouTube channel.

This guy had a pretty sweet setup in the Colorado wilderness and was completely self-sufficient.

He lived in a cabin with a woodburning stove, chopped his own firewood with a chainsaw, and powered everything electronic that he had with solar panels, car batteries, and an inverter.

Not only that, he had an outdoor bathroom, shower, and even a sauna all built out of wood that resembled the cabin in which he lived.

While the temperature would easily reach below freezing and then some, with a little hard work and ingenuity, he had no problem keeping himself and his dog warm during the Colorado winter.

Keep scrolling to check out what it's like to live off the grid during a Colorado winter:

