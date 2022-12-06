See a Nine-Bedroom Home for Sale in Downtown Ridgway Colorado

It's a dream for many to own a big house in a small, Colorado mountain town. In fact, many mega-rich celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Cruise have done that exact thing by purchasing huge mansions in and around the picturesque town of Telluride.

However, just down the road from Telluride is the even smaller town of Ridgway, as well as a home that is just waiting for somebody, (or nine somebodies), to move in.

A Nine Bedroom Home is For Sale in Ridgway Colorado

If you were to drive down the main drag in downtown Ridgway, you'd probably see a big building and think that it's full of businesses. Well, the building is actually a commercial-residential hybrid and has much more living space than you'd expect.

The home is located at 609 Clinton St, Ridgway, CO 81432 which is in the heart of the town's downtown area and is known by the locals as The Centennial Building.

The building is a total of 9,580 square feet in size, with 5,380 of those feet dedicated to residential areas.

In all, the residential portions of the Centennial Building include nine bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and the building itself is currently listed for $2,875,000.

The building also has ample parking and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

In addition to being located in the heart of downtown Ridgway, the Centennial Building is surrounded by magnificent views of massive, snowy peaks which Colorado is famous for.

Take a virtual tour of Ridgway's Centennial Building, a nine-bedroom home currently for sale:

