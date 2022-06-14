Texas Teen Mom Believed to Have Stabbed + Killed Her Newborn in Colorado
Those in Colorado and Texas are shocked following the stabbing death of a newly born infant.
According to a press release from Weld County's District Attorney's office, a teen mom from Texas who was visiting family in Colorado is believed to have stabbed her newborn to death.
Colorado Police Respond to Newborn's Death
On Wednesday, June 8, authorities received a report of a deceased female infant in Nunn, Colorado.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a newborn baby who appeared to have stab wounds on her body.
Colorado Police Believe Texas Teen to Be Guilty
The mother of the baby is Leiyla Cepeda, an 18-year-old from Texas, who was in Colorado visiting family.
According to a report from Denver 7, Cepeda was 17 years of age at the time of the baby's birth and allegedly was unaware that she was pregnant. However, Cepeda did state that she suspected she might have been pregnant, but previous pregnancy tests came back negative.
Cepeda's Story to Colorado Police
Cepeda told police that on the day in question she was not feeling well and was experiencing severe cramps, which we now know were contractions. At about 1:30 AM, Cepeda could feel the baby crowning, and she delivered the baby girl in the restroom.
Cepeda told police that the baby, "fell out" of her and that she used a small pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord. The teen told police that the baby did not appear to be breathing, was not moving, and that no sound emerged from the baby.
Afterward, the teen took a shower.
Colorado Police Charge Texas Teen for Newborn's Death
The teen mom denies that she harmed her newborn, but multiple stab wounds that were found on the infant say otherwise.
Leiyla Cepeda was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in Weld district court.