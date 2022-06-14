Those in Colorado and Texas are shocked following the stabbing death of a newly born infant.

According to a press release from Weld County's District Attorney's office, a teen mom from Texas who was visiting family in Colorado is believed to have stabbed her newborn to death.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Police Respond to Newborn's Death

On Wednesday, June 8, authorities received a report of a deceased female infant in Nunn, Colorado.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a newborn baby who appeared to have stab wounds on her body.

Colorado Police Believe Texas Teen to Be Guilty

The mother of the baby is Leiyla Cepeda, an 18-year-old from Texas, who was in Colorado visiting family.

According to a report from Denver 7, Cepeda was 17 years of age at the time of the baby's birth and allegedly was unaware that she was pregnant. However, Cepeda did state that she suspected she might have been pregnant, but previous pregnancy tests came back negative.

Cepeda's Story to Colorado Police

Cepeda told police that on the day in question she was not feeling well and was experiencing severe cramps, which we now know were contractions. At about 1:30 AM, Cepeda could feel the baby crowning, and she delivered the baby girl in the restroom.

Cepeda told police that the baby, "fell out" of her and that she used a small pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord. The teen told police that the baby did not appear to be breathing, was not moving, and that no sound emerged from the baby.

Afterward, the teen took a shower.

Colorado Police Charge Texas Teen for Newborn's Death

The teen mom denies that she harmed her newborn, but multiple stab wounds that were found on the infant say otherwise.

Leiyla Cepeda was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in Weld district court.

The Top 10 Oldest Cold Cases in Colorado Dating Back to 1911 The following missing and homicide cases are some of the oldest on record in the state of Colorado. Flip through the gallery to see the 10 oldest cases in the state that have a photograph on file.

Still Missing: See Photos of 40 Colorado Cold Cases From the Past Decade Scroll through the list of cold cases in Colorado dating back to 2011. While there are hundreds of open cases during the past ten years, this gallery includes all case files from the decade that included a valid photo.