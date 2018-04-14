Insane, and maybe untrue, stories about famous people have been around for ages. Still, as you'll see in our list of Rock Music's 25 Craziest Conspiracy Theories, this subgenre of celebrity buzz has really taken off in the internet age.

Some fans have long wondered whether Paul McCartney was replaced by a lookalike in the run up to 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. In the modern era, that's just the tip of the iceberg: There's actually a conspiracy theorist who thinks the Beatles never existed in the first place.

Of course, some nutty things have always been totally true – yes, Keith Richards did, in fact, snort his father's ashes – but more often these rumors follow a similarly outlandish line of inquiry until they are debunked. Still, as message boards and chat rooms gave way to social media, pop-culture paranoia abounds. Which stories are true, and which aren't? Read on, as we count down Rock Music's 25 Craziest Conspiracy Theories.

