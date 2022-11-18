Tour Amazing Crested Butte Home Before Someone Very Rich Buys It

It could very well be anyone's dream to live in a gorgeous, brand-new home in the middle of some of Colorado's most beautiful mountains, just secluded enough to not be bothered by any neighbors but also just down the street from a picturesque ski town, right?

Well, for someone that dream will become a reality as a home just outside of Crested Butte not only meets all of that criteria but also happens to be the most expensive home currently for sale in the famous mountain ski town.

Location of the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Crested Butte

The home is located at 33 Aperture Ln, Crested Butte, CO 81224, which is right between the town of Crested Butte and the ski resort:

The home is located in such an area that it is given the unique gift of appearing to be right at the base of Mt. Crested Butte, although it is actually still a good distance away.

Details About the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Crested Butte

As previously mentioned, this home is currently the most expensive home for sale in Crested Butte and is currently listed for $9,900,000.

The home is a new construction built in 2021 with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,393 square feet in area and it sits on a 0.51-acre lot.

The home has its own guest house on the property, which is just as modern and fancy as the main house, has a two-car heated garage, and is being offered fully furnished.

Take a virtual tour of what is currently the most expensive home for sale in Crested Butte, Colorado:

