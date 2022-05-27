Time and time again, wildlife officials have to remind Colorado residents to stay away from animals — unfortunately, some people aren't listening.

In August, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) sent out another wildlife warning after a moose charged a hiker who got too close in Clear Creek County. Thankfully, the hiker escaped without injury, but the incident made it clear that moose are dangerous.

Now, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is sharing similar words of wisdom.

In a Thursday (May 19) Facebook post, RMNP called out a visitor for trying to take a selfie with a moose, noting that the man's presence caused the animal to show signs of unease.

"All wildlife in Rocky Mountain National Park are wild animals and they should be given respect and space to be...wild," read the post. "If an animal is reacting to you, you are too close."

According to the post, the man was also breaking the law by taking the photo in a closed meadow designated for wildlife protection.

RMNP recommends staying at least 120 feet away from moose and bears and at least 75 feet away from elk, deer, and bighorn sheep.

CPW reports that moose, which can weigh up to 1,200 pounds, are some of the most dangerous animals in Colorado. If you encounter one, it is best practice to keep your distance.

"Unlike most wildlife that will typically run away if approached, moose will stand their ground and often charge if they feel threatened," said a wildlife officer in a CPW YouTube video. "Never approach moose or attempt to take a close-up photograph or selfie."

Learn more about Colorado's dangerous animals in the gallery below.

These Are the Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado It's no secret that Colorado is home to stunning wildlife. However, that doesn't mean we should interact with the wildlife — some animals are meant to be avoided. See the dangerous Colorado animals you should steer clear of in the gallery below.