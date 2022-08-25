How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free.

Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free

There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.

The normal daily fee for visiting most Colorado state parks is $9 per vehicle. The fee for individuals on foot, on horseback, or on a bicycle is $4. It's not a huge amount, but if you go often, it adds up in a hurry. Frequent visitors to Colorado state parks can get an annual vehicle pass for $80, or a family pass for $120.

How Can I Get Into A Colorado State Park For Free?

What you might not have realized is that you can actually check out a state park pass for free from many Colorado libraries. The pass is good for entry into any Colorado state park for 7 days. The pass comes with a backpack that includes binoculars, a wildlife viewing guide, a Colorado bird guide, a tree and wildflower identification guide, a star guide, a park brochure, and suggested activities Of course, you still have to pay for things like a fishing license and camping fees.

Which Libraries Offer the Free State Parks Pass?

Many libraries across the state have the free parks pass that can be checked out - just like a book. Here is a partial list of participating libraries.

MESA COUNTY

All Mesa County libraries including Clifton, Collbran, De Beque, Fruita, Gateway, and Palisade.

DELTA COUNTY

You can check out a state park pass at Delta County libraries including Cedaredge, Crawford, Delta, Hotchkiss, and Paonia.

MONTROSE COUNTY

State park passes are available at Montrose County libraries including Naturita, Paradox, and Montrose.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Libraries in Garfield County where you can check out a state parks pass include Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Parachute, Rifle, and Silt.

Don't let the cost of visiting a state park keep you from enjoying the beauty of Colorado's outdoors. Take advantage of this free program available at a library near you.

